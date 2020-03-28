All apartments in Weatherby Lake
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:37 PM

9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace

9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace, Weatherby Lake, MO 64152
Weatherby Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Stunning in Weatherby Lake! Quality features throughout! Wide-plank hardwood, granite, SS appliances & farm sink. Master bath is stunning and features a Large walk-in shower w/2 shower heads, & rain drop head on ceiling. Relax on this new composite deck. Back features stunning Treed views and is private. Oversized 2 car garage provides plenty of room for large vehicles & extra storage.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace have any available units?
9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Weatherby Lake, MO.
What amenities does 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace have?
Some of 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace offers parking.
Does 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace have a pool?
No, 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 9709 Northwest 72nd Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

