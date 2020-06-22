8307 Richard Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cozy 2 bedroom house in University City - This is a 2 bedroom single family home in University City. Minutes from I-170, grocery stores, shops and restaurants, it won't last long!



The house features hardwood floors, a full unfinished basement, washer & dryer connections, a driveway and a yard.



A pet of any size is welcome as long as it is in compliance with the University City animal requirements. There is an additional pet rent of $15.00 per month.



Resident is responsible for payment of all utilities as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. Fixed costs for 1st year per month; sewer $51.00, trash $20.00



The house requires an occupancy permit from the city of University City which limits occupancy to 4 people.



Qualifications include...Gross family income of 4 times the amount of the monthly rent ($3200.00 or more). Excellent, current verifiable 3rd party rental history a must. No previous issues with a landlord, fair credit.



We do business in accordance with Fair Housing laws.



(RM, LB1)



(RLNE5853760)