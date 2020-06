7850 Birchmont Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

RENTAL OPPORTUNITY. WELL MAINTAINED 4+ BEDROOM, 3 BATH, FULL BRICK, TWO STORY HOME. LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBINATION HAS BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND ACCENT MIRRORS. LOTS OF CABINETS IN SMARTLY PLANNED KITCHEN. STOVE, FRIG, AND DISHWASHER PROVIDED. MAIN FLOOR MASTER BEDROOM OPENS TO SECOND BEDROOM THAT WAS ONCE USED AS A WALK IN CLOSET. 2 MORE BEDROOMS AND ANOTHER FULL BATH ON THE SECOND FLOOR. THERE IS A BONUS SLEEPING ROOM/OFFICE IN THE LOWER LEVEL. BASEMENT INCLUDES THIRD FULL BATH, REC ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM, AND LOTS OF STORAGE. THE HOUSE ALSO HAS, FRESH PAINT, NEWER CARPETS, THERMAL WINDOWS, CENTRAL AIR, SLIDERS THAT OPEN TO A BIG DECK AND SHADY FENCED YARD. No smokers or tenants with pets will be considered. Qualifications are: Income needs to be 4 X the monthly rent. No landlord tenant disputes and no evictions.