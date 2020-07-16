All apartments in University City
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

7274 Dartmouth

7274 Dartmouth Avenue · (314) 496-8286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7274 Dartmouth Avenue, University City, MO 63130
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,470

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1275 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sleek and sophisticated THREE bedroom U. City condo for lease. Close to 1300 square feet of sensational living space featuring a stunning renovated kitchen, eat in kitchen, living room, dining room and built in wine/coffee bar! Living room boasts a gas wall fireplace - perfect for St. Louis winters. Tons of living space and that rare three bedroom unit. Lower level offers private laundry room and an additional half bath. And did we mention location? Minutes from the U. City Loop, Clayton business district, Washington University main campus and Forest Park. One car garage plus on-street parking options, fenced yard, patio, and fire pit too! Dogs permitted with non-refundable pet deposit. Available 8/1/2020. This one won't last - schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7274 Dartmouth have any available units?
7274 Dartmouth has a unit available for $1,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7274 Dartmouth have?
Some of 7274 Dartmouth's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7274 Dartmouth currently offering any rent specials?
7274 Dartmouth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7274 Dartmouth pet-friendly?
Yes, 7274 Dartmouth is pet friendly.
Does 7274 Dartmouth offer parking?
Yes, 7274 Dartmouth offers parking.
Does 7274 Dartmouth have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7274 Dartmouth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7274 Dartmouth have a pool?
No, 7274 Dartmouth does not have a pool.
Does 7274 Dartmouth have accessible units?
No, 7274 Dartmouth does not have accessible units.
Does 7274 Dartmouth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7274 Dartmouth has units with dishwashers.
Does 7274 Dartmouth have units with air conditioning?
No, 7274 Dartmouth does not have units with air conditioning.
