7274 Dartmouth

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

Sleek and sophisticated THREE bedroom U. City condo for lease. Close to 1300 square feet of sensational living space featuring a stunning renovated kitchen, eat in kitchen, living room, dining room and built in wine/coffee bar! Living room boasts a gas wall fireplace - perfect for St. Louis winters. Tons of living space and that rare three bedroom unit. Lower level offers private laundry room and an additional half bath. And did we mention location? Minutes from the U. City Loop, Clayton business district, Washington University main campus and Forest Park. One car garage plus on-street parking options, fenced yard, patio, and fire pit too! Dogs permitted with non-refundable pet deposit. Available 8/1/2020. This one won't last - schedule your tour today.