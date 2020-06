Amenities

Huge Forsyth apartment, great for Wash U - Property Id: 80199



This fantastic unit will be available June 1. Lock in now!! These units feature 2-3 bedrooms, 1800 square feet/unit, hardwood floors throughout, air-conditioning, washer/dryer in basement, free storage and garage parking. Call Julie at 314 277-3508 to take a look at your next apartment!

No Pets Allowed



