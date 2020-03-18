All apartments in University City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

7204 Forsyth Blvd

7204 Forsyth Boulevard · (314) 277-3508
Location

7204 Forsyth Boulevard, University City, MO 63105
University City

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4800 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, beautiful home, walk to Wash U - Property Id: 295697

This gracious home is a quick walk from Wash U and downtown Clayton. Be the first to occupy this home that newly refinished hardwood floors, new carpet and flooring installed, fresh paint and new fixtures installed. This home offers space galore. It includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 4 offices, study, library, meeting room, dining room, huge butler's pantry, 2 car garage, and light filled sun room. The proximity to Wash U is perfect for students or professors that would like walking distance to the campus. Please contact Julie at 314 277-3508 for more information, or to set up a time to see this lovely home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295697
Property Id 295697

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 Forsyth Blvd have any available units?
7204 Forsyth Blvd has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7204 Forsyth Blvd have?
Some of 7204 Forsyth Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 Forsyth Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Forsyth Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Forsyth Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7204 Forsyth Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University City.
Does 7204 Forsyth Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 7204 Forsyth Blvd does offer parking.
Does 7204 Forsyth Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7204 Forsyth Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Forsyth Blvd have a pool?
No, 7204 Forsyth Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7204 Forsyth Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7204 Forsyth Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Forsyth Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 Forsyth Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 Forsyth Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7204 Forsyth Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
