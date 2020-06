Amenities

in unit laundry parking microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 1 bedroom unit is in a complex with 2 individual 4-unit buildings. It has on-site management. It is located in a residential subdivision. It is flanked by single family homes. This unit has a gas stove, refrigerator and microwave. It has nice public space with an ample sized living room and separate dining room. The floors are refinished hardwood. The windows are newer. Very nice storage for a 1 bedroom. There is off-street parking. Public washer/dryer. Tenants pay gas and electric.