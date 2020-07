Amenities

Beautiful second floor unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bath in University City. Updated a few years ago including completely new kitchen and bath, brand new in cabinet microwave, recessed lighting, Durable Allure Flooring installed in Kitchen and Bath and sitting room, new ceiling fans in each room, & new paint throughout. Great schools and minutes from the Delmar Loop and all of the Ready to move in!