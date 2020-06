Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brick House Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house with enclosed back patio. Corner house. With refinished hardwood Floors New Fresh Paint. Newer kitchen with newer appliances Stove Refg and dishwasher, A beautiful remodel with large basement extra space and Laundry hook up.



Call today to set up your showing. Call 314-800-8390 to see your new home. Tenant pays for all utilities including water, sewer and trash service for a house rental. Minimum of 12-month lease required. Non-refundable $40 application fee required per person over the age of 18. Security deposit and 1st month rent. Tenant is responsible to maintain minimum liability insurance coverage.

Contact us to schedule a showing.