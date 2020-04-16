All apartments in Tracy
Find more places like 138 Roller Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tracy, MO
/
138 Roller Court
Last updated April 16 2020 at 8:35 PM

138 Roller Court

138 Roller Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

138 Roller Ct, Tracy, MO 64079

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEWER duplex in Platte City featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances with a very open floor plan for eat-in area. 1/2 bath on main level for guests. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Generously sized bedrooms with ceiling fans! Master bedroom has walk in closets and private full bath. A full bathroom in the hallway for the 2 bedrooms to share. Laundry on bedroom level. Patio with private yard. Low maintenance vinyl siding. Quiet family-friendly street. Excellent condition. This will go fast!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Roller Court have any available units?
138 Roller Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracy, MO.
What amenities does 138 Roller Court have?
Some of 138 Roller Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Roller Court currently offering any rent specials?
138 Roller Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Roller Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Roller Court is pet friendly.
Does 138 Roller Court offer parking?
Yes, 138 Roller Court offers parking.
Does 138 Roller Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Roller Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Roller Court have a pool?
No, 138 Roller Court does not have a pool.
Does 138 Roller Court have accessible units?
No, 138 Roller Court does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Roller Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Roller Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Roller Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Roller Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MO
Merriam, KSMission, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MOGardner, KSBelton, MOSpring Hill, KSRaymore, MOGrain Valley, MOPleasant Hill, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City