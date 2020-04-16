138 Roller Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NEWER duplex in Platte City featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2 car garage. Kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances with a very open floor plan for eat-in area. 1/2 bath on main level for guests. All bedrooms are on the 2nd floor. Generously sized bedrooms with ceiling fans! Master bedroom has walk in closets and private full bath. A full bathroom in the hallway for the 2 bedrooms to share. Laundry on bedroom level. Patio with private yard. Low maintenance vinyl siding. Quiet family-friendly street. Excellent condition. This will go fast!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.