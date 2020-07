Amenities

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This 3 bedroom 1.75 bathroom home is located at 920 N High St in the quiet town of Sugar Creek. A video walk through of the property can be seen here: https://youtu.be/Fy6M32fztl0 The kitchen features a gas stove and the refrigerator is included. There is new flooring in the entry way and in both bathrooms. Off street parking available in front and in back of the home. This home does NOT accept housing vouchers or Section 8. To qualify, household monthly income should be 3 times the rent, have good rental history and no UD's or evictions in the last 5 years. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Application fee is $45.00 per adult (18 and over) and the security deposit is equal to the rent. There is a one time $150 administrative fee. Contingent upon qualifications there may be an additional deposit required. Pets are negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit. This is a MUST SEE! Call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule your showing today!!