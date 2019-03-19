All apartments in Sugar Creek
407 Ridge Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

407 Ridge Dr

407 Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

407 Ridge Drive, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
Completely remodeled & move-in ready! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1500 sq. ft., 2 car garage. Nice covered front porch. Fresh paint on exterior & throughout interior. New carpet in living spaces. Complete kitchen remodel includes: painted cabinetry, white subway tile back-splash, & new appliances! Master suite with updated en-suite bath. Updated plumbing & light fixtures. Energy efficient updates include: brand new HVAC system, new roof, & new windows. Covered breezeway from garage to home. Call for more details & Come take a look today because this wont last long!br Tenant responsible for all utilities; $950 deposit required to hold home, $35 application fee.. No pets allowed or Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

