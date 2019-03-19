407 Ridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

Completely remodeled & move-in ready! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1500 sq. ft., 2 car garage. Nice covered front porch. Fresh paint on exterior & throughout interior. New carpet in living spaces. Complete kitchen remodel includes: painted cabinetry, white subway tile back-splash, & new appliances! Master suite with updated en-suite bath. Updated plumbing & light fixtures. Energy efficient updates include: brand new HVAC system, new roof, & new windows. Covered breezeway from garage to home. Call for more details & Come take a look today because this wont last long!br Tenant responsible for all utilities; $950 deposit required to hold home, $35 application fee.. No pets allowed or Section 8.