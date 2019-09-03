11543 E Lexington Ave - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute and clean property! Featuring a brand new laundry room in the basement almost ready to use! 2bd, 1 large bath, good size rooms and updated kitchen. Parking front & back. Lots of windows and updated appliances. Tenant pays electric & gas, water & trash included in rent. This is a NO smoking, NO pets property. These rules will be strictly enforced. Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks $35 app fee for all over 18 Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531