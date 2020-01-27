All apartments in Sugar Creek
Last updated January 27 2020 at 9:21 PM

11220 Kentucky Avenue

11220 South Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11220 South Kentucky Avenue, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bathtub
This cozy home is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in Sugar Creek. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large mud room can double as a dining room. The last tenant left it with brightly painted walls and we went with it. Central air and off-street parking behind the house. It also has an unfinished basement with laundry hookups. Small-town shopping within walking distance. Great schools. This home has a shower only. No bathtub.

Vouchers: NO

$60 app fee
$560 rent / $560 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within. Breeds on the Sugar Creek banned list are not allowed.

** Qualification Criteria can be found here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

