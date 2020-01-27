11220 Kentucky Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This cozy home is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in Sugar Creek. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Large mud room can double as a dining room. The last tenant left it with brightly painted walls and we went with it. Central air and off-street parking behind the house. It also has an unfinished basement with laundry hookups. Small-town shopping within walking distance. Great schools. This home has a shower only. No bathtub.



Vouchers: NO



$60 app fee

$560 rent / $560 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within. Breeds on the Sugar Creek banned list are not allowed.



