St. Louis County, MO
6883 Foxbend Ct
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:24 AM

6883 Foxbend Ct

6883 Fox Bend Court · (573) 410-4857
Location

6883 Fox Bend Court, St. Louis County, MO 63033

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1135 sqft home in Florissant! Featuring an open floor plan with living room, kitchen and separate dining room. Basement is partially finished with walk-out access and a possible . Attached Garage with 2 parking spaces. Upgrades includes, new roof, new HVAC system, new LVP floors, new painting and many more.

$25 pet fee per month per pet.

We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.

No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6883 Foxbend Ct have any available units?
6883 Foxbend Ct has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6883 Foxbend Ct have?
Some of 6883 Foxbend Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6883 Foxbend Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6883 Foxbend Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6883 Foxbend Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6883 Foxbend Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6883 Foxbend Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6883 Foxbend Ct offers parking.
Does 6883 Foxbend Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6883 Foxbend Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6883 Foxbend Ct have a pool?
No, 6883 Foxbend Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6883 Foxbend Ct have accessible units?
No, 6883 Foxbend Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6883 Foxbend Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6883 Foxbend Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6883 Foxbend Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6883 Foxbend Ct has units with air conditioning.
