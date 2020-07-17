6883 Foxbend Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1135 sqft home in Florissant! Featuring an open floor plan with living room, kitchen and separate dining room. Basement is partially finished with walk-out access and a possible . Attached Garage with 2 parking spaces. Upgrades includes, new roof, new HVAC system, new LVP floors, new painting and many more.



$25 pet fee per month per pet.



We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.



No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.