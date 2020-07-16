470 Summit Tree Court

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill

Large condo in AAA Lindbergh School District with over 1800 square feet of living space and a unfinished basement. The kitchen is a cook and entertainers dream with tons of space and a private balcony, enjoy quiet evenings barbecuing on your deck. No neighbors are behind you. Woods in the back. There is so much kitchen storage with drawers and cabinets. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms, and a third room that can be used as a loft area/office or bedroom. Upstairs has a full guest bath and a master bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Convenient location close to the Dierberg's plaza and restaurants. Nice, neighborhood, and neighbors. To Qualify must have a household income of at least 3X rent and a credit score of 600+. To schedule a showing go to Showmojo.com. To put in an application go to renterswarehouse.com