Last updated July 10 2020

470 Summit Tree Court

470 Summit Tree Court · (636) 357-4987
Location

470 Summit Tree Court, St. Louis County, MO 63026

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,590

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1854 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Large condo in AAA Lindbergh School District with over 1800 square feet of living space and a unfinished basement. The kitchen is a cook and entertainers dream with tons of space and a private balcony, enjoy quiet evenings barbecuing on your deck. No neighbors are behind you. Woods in the back. There is so much kitchen storage with drawers and cabinets. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms, and a third room that can be used as a loft area/office or bedroom. Upstairs has a full guest bath and a master bath with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Convenient location close to the Dierberg's plaza and restaurants. Nice, neighborhood, and neighbors. To Qualify must have a household income of at least 3X rent and a credit score of 600+. To schedule a showing go to Showmojo.com. To put in an application go to renterswarehouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 Summit Tree Court have any available units?
470 Summit Tree Court has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 470 Summit Tree Court have?
Some of 470 Summit Tree Court's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 Summit Tree Court currently offering any rent specials?
470 Summit Tree Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 Summit Tree Court pet-friendly?
No, 470 Summit Tree Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Louis County.
Does 470 Summit Tree Court offer parking?
No, 470 Summit Tree Court does not offer parking.
Does 470 Summit Tree Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 Summit Tree Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 Summit Tree Court have a pool?
Yes, 470 Summit Tree Court has a pool.
Does 470 Summit Tree Court have accessible units?
No, 470 Summit Tree Court does not have accessible units.
Does 470 Summit Tree Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 470 Summit Tree Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 470 Summit Tree Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 470 Summit Tree Court does not have units with air conditioning.
