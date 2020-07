Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Use promo code DREAMHOME today to receive FREE APPLICATION FEES!This spacious, brick 4 bedroom/ 3 bath home has an impressive open floor plan. The large kitchen has an updated breakfast bar,pantry and ceramic flooring. The kitchen appliances are all includedin the lease! The finished lower level has a bedroom with a large closet and another room that could beused as an office or perhaps a sitting room. The rec area, laundry room and another updated bathroomcomplete the finished basement. The yard is perfect for those summer BBQ's. The home sits on a cul-de-sacand is conveniently located near major points of interests. ***Pet Friendly!***

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.