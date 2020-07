Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone. Palm Village offers a variety of amenities including large swimming pool with cabana and sundeck, tanning bed, fitness center and shuttle bus MSU. Along with spacious floorplans and enticing amenities, this property offers convenience in regards to location. Located on Battlefield Road between Kansas Expressway and Campbell, residents are just moments from dining, shopping, entertainment and schools. Come on home to Palm Village.