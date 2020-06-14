All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like Elm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, MO
/
Elm
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:06 PM

Elm

1147 East Elm Street · (417) 319-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Downtown Springfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1147 East Elm Street, Springfield, MO 65806
Downtown Springfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1147 E Elm · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment - Live right next to campus at 1147 E. Elm Street! You'll love the location! This property is within walking distance of all of your classes at MSU, it's also on the BearLine! We have 2 bedroom apartments with rents starting at $675. We don't rent by the room, our prices are for the whole apartment, you can split costs with your room mate! Water, Sewer, Gas, Trash and High speed internet are included with rent. Off street parking, and on site laundry! We are pet friendly!

We have immediate availability and are also preleasing for next semester!

Come see us today! TEXT us at 417-319-1977!!

Water, sewer, trash, cable and internet- all included!

Ask us about specials!

(RLNE4266829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elm have any available units?
Elm has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Elm have?
Some of Elm's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elm currently offering any rent specials?
Elm isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elm pet-friendly?
Yes, Elm is pet friendly.
Does Elm offer parking?
Yes, Elm does offer parking.
Does Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elm have a pool?
No, Elm does not have a pool.
Does Elm have accessible units?
No, Elm does not have accessible units.
Does Elm have units with dishwashers?
No, Elm does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Elm?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Springs Apartments
1306 North Frisco Avenue
Springfield, MO 65802
Bear Garden
1010 E Elm St
Springfield, MO 65806
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St
Springfield, MO 65807
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq
Springfield, MO 65806
Northgate Apartments
1435 West Talmage
Springfield, MO 65803
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue
Springfield, MO 65807
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave
Springfield, MO 65807

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpringfield Pet Friendly Places
Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nixa, MOOzark, MO
Republic, MO
Branson, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SpringfieldMark TwainEwing
MidtownParkcrestMeador Park
Bradford ParkDoling Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity