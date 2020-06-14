Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking internet access

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment - Live right next to campus at 1147 E. Elm Street! You'll love the location! This property is within walking distance of all of your classes at MSU, it's also on the BearLine! We have 2 bedroom apartments with rents starting at $675. We don't rent by the room, our prices are for the whole apartment, you can split costs with your room mate! Water, Sewer, Gas, Trash and High speed internet are included with rent. Off street parking, and on site laundry! We are pet friendly!



We have immediate availability and are also preleasing for next semester!



Come see us today! TEXT us at 417-319-1977!!



Water, sewer, trash, cable and internet- all included!



Ask us about specials!



(RLNE4266829)