pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM
123 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Nixa, MO
Black Rock
555 E Gold Street, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1448 sqft
The first of its kind in Nixa, Missouri, Black Rock is a luxury 55+ community of apartment homes.
798 S Mulberry
798 Mulberry Lane, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1837 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home! - This large 3 bedroom home comes with a fireplace, all new vinyl plank flooring and a large fenced yard! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5906396)
1201 North Main Street - C
1201 North Main Street, Nixa, MO
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
Nixa Town-home Available! 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath, washer/dryer hook up. Large kitchen includes pantry, stove, dishwasher and fridge. Both bedrooms upstairs are spacious with large closets. Private outdoor space in back.
858 E Purple Martin
858 East Purple Martin Street, Nixa, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Home in Nixa! Open Floor Plan in a Great Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 car garage! This home includes: a open living room that connects to kitchen/dining & bar area, split bedroom floor plan, master
Results within 5 miles of Nixa
Bradford Park
Cambium
3811 S Weller Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
943 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cambium in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Veranda Vistas
565 W Bryant, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Vistas in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Coryell Commons
248 E Monastery, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1184 sqft
Coryell Commons is a new way of living for Springfield's 55+ community. Enjoy a relaxing day by the pool, work out in the fitness center, or have a cup of coffee in the community room. Welcome home to Coryell Commons Apartments.
4622 West Avenue
4622 West Avenue, Greene County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
3535 sqft
ALL BRICK WALKOUT BASEMENT. Gorgeous formal dining right as you enter the home. Bright and open floor plan. New hardwood floors on main level accented with tall, stepped ceilings. Large master with en suite and new tile in master bath.
863 South Dry Gulch Road
863 S Dry Gulch Rd, Ozark, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1642 sqft
Newer construction in Nixa located in Cobble Creek Subdivision featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 3 car garage.
1501 W Ridgecrest St
1501 Ridgecrest Avenue, Ozark, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1388 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Home in Ozark!! - Adorable 3 bed 1 Bath 1 Car Garage home is available NOW!! LARGE fenced backyard! Pet friendly with paid pet fee Call today to set up a tour! 417-501-8715 (RLNE5909873)
3085 W Darby St
3085 West Darby Street, Greene County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1273 sqft
This is a great home in Abbey Lane with all its amenities including pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, walking trail, and TRASH SERVICE. The home features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a fireplace, stove, dishwasher, as well as a washer and dryer.
2145 W Bingham St
2145 West Bingham Street, Ozark, MO
Studio
$575
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2145 W Bingham St in Ozark. View photos, descriptions and more!
3049 W Cardinal St
3049 W Cardinal St, Greene County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1175 sqft
3049 W Cardinal St - Property Id: 309082 These custom built BRAND NEW luxury 2 BR 2 Bath duplexes with 1 car garage are under construction but will be ready to occupy May 1.
Sequiota
2945 E. Lark St
2945 East Lark Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1440 sqft
2945 E. Lark St Available 06/01/20 Coming soon - 3 bedroom in Southeast Springfield! - Coming soon! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southeast Springfield.
Southside
4549 S Graystone Ct
4549 South Graystone Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$950
1452 sqft
4549 S Graystone Ct Available 07/26/20 - Well cared for and updated home in fantastic Springfield school district! Recent updates include new roof, carpet, paint, and new ceiling fans throughout.
Lake Springfield
2611 East Old Ivy Street
2611 East Olde Ivy Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3223 sqft
Stunning all brick home in Olde Ivy Subdivision! Located in Southeast Springfield!! Custom Built home features 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2bathrooms and 3,223 sq ft of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors! Gas fireplace! Gorgeous staircase.
Southside
1255 E. Marquette Ct.
1255 East Marquette Court, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1499 sqft
1255 E. Marquette Ct. Available 07/14/20 Very Nice Patio Home, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage Great Location South - This spacious 2 bedroom unit has 1499 square feet with large rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Nixa
Mark Twain
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
854 sqft
Renovated interior, exterior, and amenities offer quality yet traditional living in South-West Springfield, Missouri. Enjoy the outdoor pool, sports, fitness center, and more!
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,377
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1083 sqft
Offering spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom floorplans, Trail's Bend Apartments and Townhomes in Springfield, MO offers the luxury lifestyle you are looking for.
Mark Twain
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Ewing
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1230 sqft
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Bradford Park
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St, Springfield, MO
Studio
$571
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1162 sqft
The Abbey Apartments upholds a high standard of cleanliness while providing a friendly place for anyone to live.
Ewing
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Mark Twain
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$595
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.