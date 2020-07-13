/
pet friendly apartments
180 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Republic, MO
1117 North Andre Avenue
1117 Andre Avenue, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1162 sqft
This is a great single-family home in Republic that has been newly remodeled. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage with a fenced-in backyard. This is a great home for the price.
436 North Tara Drive
436 North Tara Drive, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$895
1352 sqft
This is a great home in Republic that features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 2 car garage. You will enjoy a privacy fenced in back yard, vaulted ceilings, decorative shelving and a gas fireplace.
525 S Main Ave
525 South Main Avenue, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$575
Charming 2 story 3 bedroom house detached garage large living room nice size bedrooms big back yard with shed located near shopping pet friendly (RLNE3356836)
638 N Phelps
638 North Phelps Avenue, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
1064 sqft
Great Location!! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Republic Schools!! - ACT NOW!! DON'T WAIT.....This Home will not last long!! It has a Nice size Living room, Big Kitchen with lots of cabinets and counters, dining area with a pantry.
2437 E Willow
2437 Willow Street, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1335 sqft
2437 E Willow Available 04/20/20 Newer Home! 3 Bed/2 Bath with Open Layout & Great Location! - This great floorplan has everything that is popular with most of buyers today.
311 W Grace
311 W Grace St, Republic, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1335 sqft
311 W Grace Available 11/15/19 3 Bed 2 Bath with Open Kitchen and Family Room ~ Great Family Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized 2 car garage! The dining room connects the living room to the kitchen and bar
Results within 5 miles of Republic
Mark Twain
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$725
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your oasis at Palm Village. Featuring spacious studio, one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes, Palm Village truly has something for everyone.
Ewing
Marion Park
1725 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1230 sqft
Spacious apartments, unbeatable amenities, outstanding customer services and location makes Marion Park the perfect place to call home.
Ewing
Scenic Station Apartments
1130 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$905
1150 sqft
You will feel right at home at Scenic Station Apartments!. Spacious apartments, great amenities, and a dedicated staff creates a very comfortable and relaxing place to live.
Mark Twain
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave, Springfield, MO
Studio
$595
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Cambridge Park is a peaceful place, where you can relax and enjoy your time at home, while still having easy access to all of Springfield. Relax by the sparkling waters of our pool, or work off the day's stress in our fully equipped fitness center.
Ewing
Coryell Crossing
2015 W University St, Springfield, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1225 sqft
Welcome home to Coryell Crossing Apartments. Residents will enjoy amenities such as large swimming pool, fitness studio, fitness center, access to private movie theater, access to tanning beds, and shuttle bus to MSU.
Ewing
Highland Park
1625 S Marion Ave, Springfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1000 sqft
Enjoy the comfort of coming home to Highland Park Apartments. Conveniently located in Springfield, MO, Highland Park is just moments from shopping, dining, and entertainment.
4622 West Avenue
4622 West Avenue, Greene County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
3535 sqft
ALL BRICK WALKOUT BASEMENT. Gorgeous formal dining right as you enter the home. Bright and open floor plan. New hardwood floors on main level accented with tall, stepped ceilings. Large master with en suite and new tile in master bath.
3870 W Roxbury Street
3870 W Roxbury Street, Greene County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bed 3 Bath house for rent!! - (RLNE5925316)
Westside
877 S Homewood Ave
877 South Homewood Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 3 bedroom house island in kitchen dinning room fenced in back yard with deck pet friendly located near shopping (RLNE3410848)
Westside
654 S Laurel Ave
654 South Laurel Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$625
Spacious 3 bedroom house front and side porches detached 2 car garage large yard pet friendly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3391501)
Frisco Highline
4239 W Maple St
4239 West Maple Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$525
Cozy 2 bedroom house with attached garage and covered parking back patio big yard beautiful hardwood floors pet friendly located near shopping close to bus line (RLNE3348038)
Frisco Highline
4426 W Billings St
4426 West Billings Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$550
Cozy 4 bedroom house nice yard pet friendly close to shopping and bus line (RLNE3348934)
Westside
3254 W Lombard St
3254 West Lombard Street, Springfield, MO
4 Bedrooms
$875
charming 4 bedroom house attached garage fireplace and bath in master bedroom large fenced in yard pet friendly located near shopping (RLNE3340014)
Fairfield Acres - Bissett
3235 W Calhoun St
3235 West Calhoun Street, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$695
Cozy 4 bedroom house with front porch deck leading to back yard located near shopping pet friendly close bus line (RLNE3339009)
Westside
2936 W Lombard St
2936 West Lombard Street, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$500
1440 sqft
Spacious 2 story 2 bedroom house large yard located near shopping pet friendly close to bus line (RLNE3338019)
Fassknight
1350 S Newton Ave
1350 South Newton Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$675
Cozy 3 bedroom house large yard great for family get togethers pet friendly close to bus and shopping (RLNE3277520)
Heart of the Westside
1310 N Ethyl Ave
1310 North Ethyl Avenue, Springfield, MO
3 Bedrooms
$600
Adorable 3 bedroom home hardwood floors through out back patio with yard prefect for children and or pets (RLNE3276995)
Heart of the Westside
1103 N Ethyl Ave
1103 North Ethyl Avenue, Springfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$640
Cozy home natural lighting. Sliding glass doors and deck off of the kitchen. Perfect for early morning coffee and evening entertaining. Nice yard for children and pets. (RLNE3275021)