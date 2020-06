Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

You will not want to miss out on this amazing home. If offers two living areas, sun room, three large bedrooms, Large finished basement.Comes with all the appliances and washer and dryer. Central Air Conditioning, High Efficiency Furnace Off-Street Parking, Large Backyard, Lawncare Provided. 24 hour emergency maintenance provided. Nice cover Patio

Sorry NO PETS!!



Leasing Office:

Haselhorst Properties

433 East Grand

Springfield, MO