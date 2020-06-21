All apartments in Springfield
916 W Della St

916 West Della Street · No Longer Available
Location

916 West Della Street, Springfield, MO 65803
Doling Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Home - To view this home Apply Now! This home has been totally remodeled with so many perks!! One car detached Garage, Nice front porch, Tile Entry way with a large closet, Large living room, 2 Good Size Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Master Suite with a walk in closet in master bath, Spacious Kitchen with dining area, built in curio cabinet, Brand New Back deck in the beautiful completely privacy fenced backyard.

*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent
*all utilities paid by the tenant
*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*

Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.

Please visit www.fhspropertymanagement.com if you would like to view more properties or refer a friend. Join the FHS Property Management Family!

(RLNE5838731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

