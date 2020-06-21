916 W Della St

Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Home - To view this home Apply Now! This home has been totally remodeled with so many perks!! One car detached Garage, Nice front porch, Tile Entry way with a large closet, Large living room, 2 Good Size Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Master Suite with a walk in closet in master bath, Spacious Kitchen with dining area, built in curio cabinet, Brand New Back deck in the beautiful completely privacy fenced backyard.
*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent
*all utilities paid by the tenant
*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*
Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.
(RLNE5838731)