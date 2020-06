Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony all utils included parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Rent this 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Home - This home features:



2 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

Covered front porch

Gas Stove

Washer/Dryer hookups

Ceiling Fan

Laminate flooring

Central Heat and Air

Storage Shed

Off Street Parking



*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent

*all utilities paid by the tenant



Schools- Elementary- Robberson, Middle- Reed, High- Hillcrest



Call 417-553-5555 or 417-942-6000 for more information and to schedule a showing.



www.fhspropertymanagement.com



