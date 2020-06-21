806 South McCann Avenue

Amenities
All brick cottage across from MSU & located in the Rountree area - AVAILABLE JULY 13TH. Will be freshly painted for new tenant. Features include 9' ceilings throughout, open floor plan, a tin ceiling in living room, and upscale fixtures! Kitchen has custom maple cabinets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included! 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets. No smoking. Elementary School: Rountree, Middle School: Jarrett, High School: Parkview. Tenant required 24 hour notice to show.