All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 806 South McCann Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, MO
/
806 South McCann Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

806 South McCann Avenue

806 South Mccann Avenue · (417) 655-0035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

806 South Mccann Avenue, Springfield, MO 65804
Rountree Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 13

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
All brick cottage across from MSU & located in the Rountree area - AVAILABLE JULY 13TH. Will be freshly painted for new tenant. Features include 9' ceilings throughout, open floor plan, a tin ceiling in living room, and upscale fixtures! Kitchen has custom maple cabinets, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and Dryer included! 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets. No smoking. Elementary School: Rountree, Middle School: Jarrett, High School: Parkview. Tenant required 24 hour notice to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 South McCann Avenue have any available units?
806 South McCann Avenue has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 806 South McCann Avenue have?
Some of 806 South McCann Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 South McCann Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
806 South McCann Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 South McCann Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 806 South McCann Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 806 South McCann Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 806 South McCann Avenue does offer parking.
Does 806 South McCann Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 South McCann Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 South McCann Avenue have a pool?
No, 806 South McCann Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 806 South McCann Avenue have accessible units?
No, 806 South McCann Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 806 South McCann Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 South McCann Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 806 South McCann Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Springs Apartments
1306 North Frisco Avenue
Springfield, MO 65802
Gazebo Apartments & Townhomes
1235 East Guinevere Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Palm Village
2861 S Nettleton Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq
Springfield, MO 65806
800 South
830 S Robberson Ave
Springfield, MO 65806
Northgate Apartments
1435 West Talmage
Springfield, MO 65803
Watermill Park
1730 E Valley Water Mill Rd
Springfield, MO 65803
Trail's Bend
2621 South Jefferson Avenue
Springfield, MO 65807

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpringfield Pet Friendly Places
Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nixa, MOOzark, MO
Republic, MO
Branson, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SpringfieldMark TwainEwing
MidtownParkcrestMeador Park
Bradford ParkDoling Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity