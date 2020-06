Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal parking ceiling fan extra storage

Pre Lease for June

This charming three bedroom home is located just right across the street from MSU campus!! It offers a nice spacious floor plan with a storm shelter basement. Hardwood floors threw out the home. The kitchen includes a frost - free refrigerator, range and garbage disposal. Extra large master bedroom. This home offers lots of closet space. This amazing home also comes with a washer & dryer. Large yard for enjoyment. Haselhorst Properties will provide the lawn care so no need to worry about the up keep. Sorry no pets are accepted at this time. Leasing office is located at 433 East Grand Springfield, MO 417-863-1902



Residents are responsible for

*Electric

*Gas

*Water/Sewer

*Trash