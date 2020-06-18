Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4549 S Graystone Ct Available 07/26/20 - Well cared for and updated home in fantastic Springfield school district! Recent updates include new roof, carpet, paint, and new ceiling fans throughout. Home features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, fireplace, open kitchen with breakfast bar, plus a huge sunroom for extra living space. Outside you will find a brand new privacy fence, deck, and heated shed great for storage and workshop space.



Interior Amenities



Central Air

Yard

Dishwasher

Some Pets Allowed with Pet Fee and Approval

Brick / Siding

Electric Stove/Range

Washer/Dryer hook ups

Carpet

Garage Parking

Deck

Blinds

4549 S. Graystone

Springfield, Missouri



AT HOME REAL ESTATE SERVICES

832-0885 EXT 205

ATHOMEHERE.COM

JAMIE@ATHOMEHERE.COM

CELL 417-763-2093



(RLNE4619523)