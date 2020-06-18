All apartments in Springfield
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:15 AM

4549 S Graystone Ct

4549 South Graystone Court · (417) 832-0885 ext. 205
Location

4549 South Graystone Court, Springfield, MO 65804
Southside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4549 S Graystone Ct · Avail. Jul 26

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4549 S Graystone Ct Available 07/26/20 - Well cared for and updated home in fantastic Springfield school district! Recent updates include new roof, carpet, paint, and new ceiling fans throughout. Home features 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, fireplace, open kitchen with breakfast bar, plus a huge sunroom for extra living space. Outside you will find a brand new privacy fence, deck, and heated shed great for storage and workshop space.

Interior Amenities

Central Air
Yard
Dishwasher
Some Pets Allowed with Pet Fee and Approval
Brick / Siding
Electric Stove/Range
Washer/Dryer hook ups
Carpet
Garage Parking
Deck
Blinds
4549 S. Graystone
Springfield, Missouri

AT HOME REAL ESTATE SERVICES
832-0885 EXT 205
ATHOMEHERE.COM
JAMIE@ATHOMEHERE.COM
CELL 417-763-2093

(RLNE4619523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4549 S Graystone Ct have any available units?
4549 S Graystone Ct has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 4549 S Graystone Ct have?
Some of 4549 S Graystone Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4549 S Graystone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4549 S Graystone Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4549 S Graystone Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4549 S Graystone Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4549 S Graystone Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4549 S Graystone Ct does offer parking.
Does 4549 S Graystone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4549 S Graystone Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4549 S Graystone Ct have a pool?
No, 4549 S Graystone Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4549 S Graystone Ct have accessible units?
No, 4549 S Graystone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4549 S Graystone Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4549 S Graystone Ct has units with dishwashers.
