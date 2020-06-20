Amenities
3551 E. Woodside Available 06/26/20 - You will love this home from the minute you pull in the driveway. The home has great curb appeal and a spacious 3 car garage. Once you step inside you will notice a very functional split floor plan, new laminate flooring, updated lighting, awesome kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Off the living room is a nice deck that will be recently stained along with the privacy fenced back yard. Down stairs is a large finished basement with tons of storage and comes with a pool table!
4 bedrooms + Office and multiple storage area's!
Interior Amenities
Central Air
Yard
Fence
Sprinkler System
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Water Softener
Gas Hot Water
Some Pets Allowed with Pet Fee and Approval
HOA - Paid by Owner
Electric Stove/Range
Fireplace - Gas
Washer/Dryer hook ups
Ceiling Fan(s)
Carpet
Tile
Basement
Finished Walkout Basement
Multi Living Areas
Garage Parking
Deck
Shed
Laminate
Blinds
