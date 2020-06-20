All apartments in Springfield
3551 E. Woodside
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

3551 E. Woodside

3551 Woodside Street · No Longer Available
Location

3551 Woodside Street, Springfield, MO 65809

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
garage
3551 E. Woodside Available 06/26/20 - You will love this home from the minute you pull in the driveway. The home has great curb appeal and a spacious 3 car garage. Once you step inside you will notice a very functional split floor plan, new laminate flooring, updated lighting, awesome kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Off the living room is a nice deck that will be recently stained along with the privacy fenced back yard. Down stairs is a large finished basement with tons of storage and comes with a pool table!

4 bedrooms + Office and multiple storage area's!

Interior Amenities

Central Air
Yard
Fence
Sprinkler System
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Water Softener
Gas Hot Water
Some Pets Allowed with Pet Fee and Approval
HOA - Paid by Owner
Electric Stove/Range
Fireplace - Gas
Washer/Dryer hook ups
Ceiling Fan(s)
Carpet
Tile
Basement
Finished Walkout Basement
Multi Living Areas
Garage Parking
Deck
Shed
Laminate
Blinds
3551 E Woodside
Springfield , Missouri 65809

AT HOME REAL ESTATE SERVICES
832-0885 EXT 205
ATHOMEHERE.COM
JAMIE@ATHOMEHERE.COM
CELL 417-763-2093

(RLNE2124578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

