Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

327 East Walnut

327 E Walnut St · (417) 353-0927
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

327 E Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806
Downtown Springfield

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 327 East Walnut · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Furnished Condo w/ Great Balcony in Downtown Springfield! - Located in the Heart of Downtown Springfield ..... This Amazing Condo is Completely Furnished with Everything you need ..... All Furniture, Bedding, Linens, Towels, All Necessary Kitchen Items including a Keurig Coffee Maker, Plates, Glassware, Silverware, Pots & Pans etc. Even has a Washer & Dryer! This Condo Boast of an Open Concept, Floor to Ceiling Windows, Natural Wood Floors, Granite Counters, Large Living Area and Huge Balcony with Awesome Views! As you enter, you will notice How Open and Livable this unit is. The entry way invites you into the Large Kitchen which boast of Granite Counter Tops, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Open Breakfast Bar, Natural Wood Floors and Exposed Beams. The Kitchen Opens and Flows into the Large Dining Area and Main Living Area. This Main Living - Dining Area has Floor To Ceiling Windows for Stunning Views and Natural Light. The French Doors will Lead You to Your Furnished Balcony that has a Must See Cityscape! The Master is Open, Has Tall Volume Ceilings and includes a Large Walk-In-Closet. The Master Bath has Tile Floors, Spacious Vanity w/ Granite Tops, and a Tile Shower - Tub Combo. This Condo has too many Unique & Custom Features to mention them all. Covered Parking is Available for an extra monthly fee. Trash is Included. This is a Non-Smoking Unit w/ No Pets.

For a Private Showing Call or Text 417-496-1569

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 327 East Walnut have any available units?
327 East Walnut has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 327 East Walnut have?
Some of 327 East Walnut's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 327 East Walnut currently offering any rent specials?
327 East Walnut isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 327 East Walnut pet-friendly?
No, 327 East Walnut is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 327 East Walnut offer parking?
Yes, 327 East Walnut does offer parking.
Does 327 East Walnut have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 327 East Walnut offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 327 East Walnut have a pool?
No, 327 East Walnut does not have a pool.
Does 327 East Walnut have accessible units?
No, 327 East Walnut does not have accessible units.
Does 327 East Walnut have units with dishwashers?
No, 327 East Walnut does not have units with dishwashers.
