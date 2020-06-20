327 East Walnut

Amenities

Furnished Condo w/ Great Balcony in Downtown Springfield! - Located in the Heart of Downtown Springfield ..... This Amazing Condo is Completely Furnished with Everything you need ..... All Furniture, Bedding, Linens, Towels, All Necessary Kitchen Items including a Keurig Coffee Maker, Plates, Glassware, Silverware, Pots & Pans etc. Even has a Washer & Dryer! This Condo Boast of an Open Concept, Floor to Ceiling Windows, Natural Wood Floors, Granite Counters, Large Living Area and Huge Balcony with Awesome Views! As you enter, you will notice How Open and Livable this unit is. The entry way invites you into the Large Kitchen which boast of Granite Counter Tops, All Stainless Steel Appliances, Large Open Breakfast Bar, Natural Wood Floors and Exposed Beams. The Kitchen Opens and Flows into the Large Dining Area and Main Living Area. This Main Living - Dining Area has Floor To Ceiling Windows for Stunning Views and Natural Light. The French Doors will Lead You to Your Furnished Balcony that has a Must See Cityscape! The Master is Open, Has Tall Volume Ceilings and includes a Large Walk-In-Closet. The Master Bath has Tile Floors, Spacious Vanity w/ Granite Tops, and a Tile Shower - Tub Combo. This Condo has too many Unique & Custom Features to mention them all. Covered Parking is Available for an extra monthly fee. Trash is Included. This is a Non-Smoking Unit w/ No Pets.



For a Private Showing Call or Text 417-496-1569



No Pets Allowed



