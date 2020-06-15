All apartments in Springfield
Springfield, MO
2945 E. Lark St
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

2945 E. Lark St

2945 East Lark Street · (417) 830-6020
Location

2945 East Lark Street, Springfield, MO 65804
Sequiota

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2945 E. Lark St · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2945 E. Lark St Available 06/01/20 Coming soon - 3 bedroom in Southeast Springfield! - Coming soon! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southeast Springfield. This home features a 2 car garage with built-in storage, large bedrooms, a privacy fenced backyard, and a covered deck. There is a formal room and a large living room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. The kitchen features an eat-in breakfast nook, a stove, and a dishwasher! Pets Negotiable. No cats!

Sequiota Elementary School
Pershing Middle School
Glendale High School

(RLNE4700869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2945 E. Lark St have any available units?
2945 E. Lark St has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2945 E. Lark St have?
Some of 2945 E. Lark St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2945 E. Lark St currently offering any rent specials?
2945 E. Lark St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2945 E. Lark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2945 E. Lark St is pet friendly.
Does 2945 E. Lark St offer parking?
Yes, 2945 E. Lark St does offer parking.
Does 2945 E. Lark St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2945 E. Lark St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2945 E. Lark St have a pool?
No, 2945 E. Lark St does not have a pool.
Does 2945 E. Lark St have accessible units?
No, 2945 E. Lark St does not have accessible units.
Does 2945 E. Lark St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2945 E. Lark St has units with dishwashers.
