Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bed, 1 bath, 2 living area home in great SE Springfield location - Freshly updated 3 bedroom home.

Home features new light fixtures throughout, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, two large living spaces, fully fenced yard, and eat in kitchen (with dishwasher).

Great location directly across the street from Pittman Elementary with easy access to Sunshine Street and HWY 65.

Call today to schedule a viewing (fully virtual tours available)



