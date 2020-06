Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included parking air conditioning

COMING SOON!! Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home!! - APPLY NOW!!



This adorable home that features fresh paint and beautiful hardwood flooring. Come in from outside into a super cute mudroom/laundry room to kick your shoes off. Enjoy plenty of cabinet space and counter space in the kitchen, along with a very spacious bathroom. With a huge master bedroom and spacious closets, this home is truly



*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent

*all utilities paid by the tenant

*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*



Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.



