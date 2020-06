Amenities

Super Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath offered as a rental - Rent this adorable house with central heat and Ac units in every room.

It offers a nice big kitchen with a gas stove and refrigerator, bathroom has a stand up walk in shower, with a big back yard partially fenced.



*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent

*all utilities paid by the tenant



Schools:

Robberson Elementary, Reed Middle School and Hillcrest High School



We offer a lease to purchase. Owning a home is sooner than you think! We provide frequent coaching to improve your credit and financial situation in order for you to obtain traditional lending.



Call 417-553-5555 for more information and to schedule a showing.



Check out our website for more listings www.fhspropertymanagement.com



