Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

2003 N Howard Ave

2003 North Howard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2003 North Howard Avenue, Springfield, MO 65803
Robberson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3 bed 1 bath house with a finished Attic!! - This 3 bed 1 bath house has so much to offer. The eat in kitchen has an electric stove. Off of the kitchen is a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups!! The rooms offer big windows with blinds included. And there is plenty of space with the closets. Enjoy have a whole other room up in the completed attic.

(RLNE4461490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 N Howard Ave have any available units?
2003 N Howard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 N Howard Ave have?
Some of 2003 N Howard Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 N Howard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2003 N Howard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 N Howard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 N Howard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2003 N Howard Ave offer parking?
No, 2003 N Howard Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2003 N Howard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 N Howard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 N Howard Ave have a pool?
No, 2003 N Howard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2003 N Howard Ave have accessible units?
No, 2003 N Howard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 N Howard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2003 N Howard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
