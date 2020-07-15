2003 North Howard Avenue, Springfield, MO 65803 Robberson
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bed 1 bath house with a finished Attic!! - This 3 bed 1 bath house has so much to offer. The eat in kitchen has an electric stove. Off of the kitchen is a laundry room with washer and dryer hookups!! The rooms offer big windows with blinds included. And there is plenty of space with the closets. Enjoy have a whole other room up in the completed attic.
(RLNE4461490)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2003 N Howard Ave have any available units?
2003 N Howard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.