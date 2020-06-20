1219 South Plaza

Amenities
Huge Sun Room, Oak Grove Area - South East Springfield - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Home Boast of a Large Living Area, Fireplace, Open Floor Plan, Huge Sun Room, Exposed Beams, Fresh Paint, some New Lights & Ceiling Fans, Large Walk-In-Closet etc. As you enter the home you will notice how Large the Living Area is, The Fireplace, The Fresh Paint, and How Open it is to the Kitchen-Breakfast Area. The Kitchen has White Cabinets, All White Appliances (including a Refrigerator) and has a large Breakfast Area. Down the hall you will find the Hall Bath, Two Bedrooms and the Master which has a Large-Walk-In-Closet. The Master Bath has a White Vanity, Walk-In-Tile-Shower & Toilet. From the Living Area you will enter the Huge Sun Room...(not included in the above square footage). This room is Large and can have many uses such as a Second Living Area, Office, Play Room, Game Room or use as a Sun Room! Then into your Park Like Fenced Back Yard that has Lots of Trees, Fire Pit and a Storage Building! The home is Non-Smoking. Schools are Bingham, Hickory Hills & Glendale.
For a Private Showing Call or Text 417-353-0927
(RLNE5796856)