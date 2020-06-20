All apartments in Springfield
1219 South Plaza
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1219 South Plaza

1219 South Plaza Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1219 South Plaza Avenue, Springfield, MO 65804
Oak Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
Huge Sun Room, Oak Grove Area - South East Springfield - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Home Boast of a Large Living Area, Fireplace, Open Floor Plan, Huge Sun Room, Exposed Beams, Fresh Paint, some New Lights & Ceiling Fans, Large Walk-In-Closet etc. As you enter the home you will notice how Large the Living Area is, The Fireplace, The Fresh Paint, and How Open it is to the Kitchen-Breakfast Area. The Kitchen has White Cabinets, All White Appliances (including a Refrigerator) and has a large Breakfast Area. Down the hall you will find the Hall Bath, Two Bedrooms and the Master which has a Large-Walk-In-Closet. The Master Bath has a White Vanity, Walk-In-Tile-Shower & Toilet. From the Living Area you will enter the Huge Sun Room...(not included in the above square footage). This room is Large and can have many uses such as a Second Living Area, Office, Play Room, Game Room or use as a Sun Room! Then into your Park Like Fenced Back Yard that has Lots of Trees, Fire Pit and a Storage Building! The home is Non-Smoking. Schools are Bingham, Hickory Hills & Glendale.

For a Private Showing Call or Text 417-353-0927

(RLNE5796856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 South Plaza have any available units?
1219 South Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 South Plaza have?
Some of 1219 South Plaza's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 South Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
1219 South Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 South Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 1219 South Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 1219 South Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 1219 South Plaza does offer parking.
Does 1219 South Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 South Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 South Plaza have a pool?
No, 1219 South Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 1219 South Plaza have accessible units?
No, 1219 South Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 South Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 South Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.
