1213 E St Louis St

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Historic loft/business this almost 1/2 acre property is ideal for owner occupant business or tenant subsidized rent. Located on historic route 66 just north of MSU home of the Springfield Cardinals. The downstairs has numerous business opportunities such as landscaping Co. Professional office, tattoo shops, beauty Parlor,dog grooming veterinarian office even a marijuana dispensary. The upstairs loft has approximately 1800 ft.² two bedrooms two bath $1100.00 and downstairs Main floor. Needs a little TLC. Approximately 11 rooms 3500 ft.² M/L $1600.00. Would consider turn key $2500.00 For the whole building, or possibly a lease option, creative financing available. Residential portion will be available for move-in 30 days after approval. Call or text (702) 499-3876 or (417) 890-1971 leave a message.