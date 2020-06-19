All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 1213 E St Louis St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, MO
/
1213 E St Louis St
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 AM

1213 E St Louis St

1213 East Saint Louis Street · (417) 890-1971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1213 East Saint Louis Street, Springfield, MO 65802
Walnut Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1213 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Historic loft/business this almost 1/2 acre property is ideal for owner occupant business or tenant subsidized rent. Located on historic route 66 just north of MSU home of the Springfield Cardinals. The downstairs has numerous business opportunities such as landscaping Co. Professional office, tattoo shops, beauty Parlor,dog grooming veterinarian office even a marijuana dispensary. The upstairs loft has approximately 1800 ft.² two bedrooms two bath $1100.00 and downstairs Main floor. Needs a little TLC. Approximately 11 rooms 3500 ft.² M/L $1600.00. Would consider turn key $2500.00 For the whole building, or possibly a lease option, creative financing available. Residential portion will be available for move-in 30 days after approval. Call or text (702) 499-3876 or (417) 890-1971 leave a message.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 E St Louis St have any available units?
1213 E St Louis St has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 E St Louis St have?
Some of 1213 E St Louis St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 E St Louis St currently offering any rent specials?
1213 E St Louis St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 E St Louis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1213 E St Louis St is pet friendly.
Does 1213 E St Louis St offer parking?
Yes, 1213 E St Louis St does offer parking.
Does 1213 E St Louis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 E St Louis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 E St Louis St have a pool?
No, 1213 E St Louis St does not have a pool.
Does 1213 E St Louis St have accessible units?
No, 1213 E St Louis St does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 E St Louis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1213 E St Louis St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1213 E St Louis St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Silver Springs Apartments
1306 North Frisco Avenue
Springfield, MO 65802
The Abbey
1530 E Erie St
Springfield, MO 65804
Apple Court
1009 East Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
Cambridge Park
2828 S Nettleton Ave
Springfield, MO 65807
Essex Place
1131 W Battlefield Rd
Springfield, MO 65807
Heer's Luxury Living
138 Park Central Sq
Springfield, MO 65806
800 South
830 S Robberson Ave
Springfield, MO 65806
Battlefield Park
3025 S Sagamont Ave
Springfield, MO 65807

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpringfield Pet Friendly Places
Springfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nixa, MOOzark, MO
Republic, MO
Branson, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SpringfieldMark TwainEwing
MidtownParkcrestMeador Park
Bradford ParkDoling Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Drury UniversityEvangel University
Ozarks Technical Community College
Missouri State University-Springfield
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity