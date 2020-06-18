Amenities
1200 N Summit Available 07/26/20 This huge 5 bed home is directly across the street from Drury campus! - Great home in even better location! Can't get any closer to Drury Campus, literally walk across Summit St. and you are on campus. This home features hard wood floors, recently updated kitchen, large living area, carport, and fenced yard! Lawn Care Provided!
Available Aug!
Interior Amenities
Garbage Disposal
Central Air
Yard
Fence
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Some Pets Allowed with Pet Fee and Approval
Electric Stove/Range
Walk-in Shower
Washer/Dryer hook ups
Ceiling Fan(s)
Free Lawn Care
Blinds
Carport
1200 N. Summit
Springfield, Missouri
AT HOME REAL ESTATE SERVICES
832-0885 EXT 205
ATHOMEHERE.COM
JAMIE@ATHOMEHERE.COM
CELL 417-763-2093
