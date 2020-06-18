All apartments in Springfield
1200 N Summit

1200 North Summit Avenue · (417) 832-0885 ext. 205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 North Summit Avenue, Springfield, MO 65802
Midtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1200 N Summit · Avail. Jul 26

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1200 N Summit Available 07/26/20 This huge 5 bed home is directly across the street from Drury campus! - Great home in even better location! Can't get any closer to Drury Campus, literally walk across Summit St. and you are on campus. This home features hard wood floors, recently updated kitchen, large living area, carport, and fenced yard! Lawn Care Provided!

Available Aug!
Interior Amenities

Garbage Disposal
Central Air
Yard
Fence
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Some Pets Allowed with Pet Fee and Approval
Electric Stove/Range
Walk-in Shower
Washer/Dryer hook ups
Ceiling Fan(s)
Free Lawn Care
Blinds
Carport

1200 N. Summit
Springfield, Missouri

AT HOME REAL ESTATE SERVICES
832-0885 EXT 205
ATHOMEHERE.COM
JAMIE@ATHOMEHERE.COM
CELL 417-763-2093

(RLNE2776149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 N Summit have any available units?
1200 N Summit has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 N Summit have?
Some of 1200 N Summit's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 N Summit currently offering any rent specials?
1200 N Summit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 N Summit pet-friendly?
No, 1200 N Summit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 1200 N Summit offer parking?
Yes, 1200 N Summit does offer parking.
Does 1200 N Summit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 N Summit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 N Summit have a pool?
No, 1200 N Summit does not have a pool.
Does 1200 N Summit have accessible units?
No, 1200 N Summit does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 N Summit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 N Summit has units with dishwashers.
