1148 S. Elmwood Ave

3 Car Garage, South East Location in Caltapa Station - Location, Location, Location. This home has it all and makes a statement with the "Old World Style" from the Roof Design to the Brick & Stone Front to the 3 Car Garage. The home boasts of 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 3 Car Garage (with work bench & extra storage) Open Floor Plan, Tall Volume Ceilings, Lots of Windows, and Newer Vinyl-Wood-Look-Plank-Flooring (No Carpet). Through the front door and into the Great Room you will enjoy Lots of Windows, Tall Volume Ceilings, Fireplace, New Flooring, Fresh Paint and Open Floor Plan. The home is Open and Flows from the Great Room into the Kitchen / Breakfast area. The Kitchen has Rich Cherry Wood Cabinets, Tile Flooring, Tall Ceilings, a Center Island w/ Breakfast Bar and a Large Pantry. The Master has a Large-Walk-In- Closet and the Master Bath boasts of a Corner Whirlpool Tub, Separate Shower, a Large Vanity that has Two Sinks with Tile Floors. The home has lots of Closets & Storage Space. The Large Back Yard is Fenced and has a Concrete Patio. The home is Non-Smoking & Allows a Small Dog up to 30 Lbs. Schools are Pittman, Hickory Hills & Glendale.



For a Private Showing, Call or Text 417-353-0927



(RLNE5008128)