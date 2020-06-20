1125-A West Walnut St - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated refrigerator

This apartment unit is newly updated and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and off street parking. There is a family room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom on the mail level. Upstairs you will find both bedrooms.



Kitchen and bathroom have tile flooring; all other rooms have laminante hardwood.



Fridge provided. Washer and dryer hookups available.

Lawncare is provided. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and trash.



NO PETS!



This is an Equal Opportunity Housing (EOH) property. Income guidelines apply. Additional applicant guidelines also apply. Please email angela@887rent.com for more information.



*PLEASE SEE APPLICATION CRITERIA TAB BEFORE INQUIRING*



For more information, please contact leasingagent@887rent.com.