Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:19 AM

1125-A West Walnut St - 1

1125 W Walnut St · (417) 887-7368
Location

1125 W Walnut St, Springfield, MO 65806
West Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment unit is newly updated and features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and off street parking. There is a family room, dining room, kitchen and bathroom on the mail level. Upstairs you will find both bedrooms.

Kitchen and bathroom have tile flooring; all other rooms have laminante hardwood.

Fridge provided. Washer and dryer hookups available.
Lawncare is provided. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and trash.

NO PETS!

This is an Equal Opportunity Housing (EOH) property. Income guidelines apply. Additional applicant guidelines also apply. Please email angela@887rent.com for more information.

*PLEASE SEE APPLICATION CRITERIA TAB BEFORE INQUIRING*

For more information, please contact leasingagent@887rent.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 have any available units?
1125-A West Walnut St - 1 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 have?
Some of 1125-A West Walnut St - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1125-A West Walnut St - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 have a pool?
No, 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125-A West Walnut St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
