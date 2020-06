Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Pre leasing for June 1st at $1125 or lease now thru May of 2021 for $999 Month Nice bungalow with plank flooring near Missouri State University and Phelps Grove Park. House is a 4 bedroom Per City code can only be be rented to a family or up to 3 unrelated individuals Large deck area off back, New vinyl windows and updated electrical All appliances and lawn care provided.