Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Available NOW! - Available now! This fabulous, craftsman style Phelps Grove beauty is remodeled and ready to rent! 4 beds, 3 baths, and a STUNNING kitchen! Some of the great features include original hardwood flooring throughout, a beautiful deck, and a large front porch for relaxing on.

Tenant in charge of utilities, lawn care and trash. Max of 3 pets with good references and additional fees.

Max of two cars can be at this residence, and no more than 3 unrelated adults.



