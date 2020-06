Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This cute home is located in the Phelps Grove Neighborhood. Don't let the size of this home fool you!! This home offers a nice bright living room that goes into a large inviting social kitchen with a bar. This kitchen includes all the kitchen appliances. The charming dinning room is great for family and friend gatherings. The first floor offers two nice size bedrooms with great closet space. Along with a full size bath. The neat feature about this home is the lower level. This home offers a private bedroom and bathroom along with extra storage. This home offers a simi private back yard with a detached garage for extra storage. No need to worry about lawn care we have you covered. This home is close enough to campus you will not need to worry about parking permits. Sorry we do not accept pets.

Cost per Room: $335.00