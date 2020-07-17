Amenities
1037 S Ferguson Available 07/15/20 Charming Home Available July 10 - Charming Home, this home features wood floors and wood ceilings and has a very unique, not cookie cutter look. Spacious and open with 2 nice size bedrooms. Located just off Grand on S Ferguson.
Home features screened in porch to fenced back yard with utility shed and shop.
Large Carport and ready to move into.
Pet Friendly to Small Dogs Only - with Owner approval
Non Refundable Pet Fee will Apply
Shown by appointment only
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3256530)