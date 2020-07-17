All apartments in Springfield
1037 S Ferguson
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1037 S Ferguson

1037 South Ferguson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1037 South Ferguson Avenue, Springfield, MO 65807
Fassknight

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
1037 S Ferguson Available 07/15/20 Charming Home Available July 10 - Charming Home, this home features wood floors and wood ceilings and has a very unique, not cookie cutter look. Spacious and open with 2 nice size bedrooms. Located just off Grand on S Ferguson.
Home features screened in porch to fenced back yard with utility shed and shop.
Large Carport and ready to move into.

Pet Friendly to Small Dogs Only - with Owner approval
Non Refundable Pet Fee will Apply

Shown by appointment only

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3256530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 S Ferguson have any available units?
1037 S Ferguson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, MO.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1037 S Ferguson have?
Some of 1037 S Ferguson's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 S Ferguson currently offering any rent specials?
1037 S Ferguson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 S Ferguson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1037 S Ferguson is pet friendly.
Does 1037 S Ferguson offer parking?
Yes, 1037 S Ferguson offers parking.
Does 1037 S Ferguson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 S Ferguson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 S Ferguson have a pool?
No, 1037 S Ferguson does not have a pool.
Does 1037 S Ferguson have accessible units?
No, 1037 S Ferguson does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 S Ferguson have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 S Ferguson does not have units with dishwashers.
