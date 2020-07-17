Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

1037 S Ferguson Available 07/15/20 Charming Home Available July 10 - Charming Home, this home features wood floors and wood ceilings and has a very unique, not cookie cutter look. Spacious and open with 2 nice size bedrooms. Located just off Grand on S Ferguson.

Home features screened in porch to fenced back yard with utility shed and shop.

Large Carport and ready to move into.



Pet Friendly to Small Dogs Only - with Owner approval

Non Refundable Pet Fee will Apply



Shown by appointment only



No Cats Allowed



