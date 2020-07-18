All apartments in Springfield
1019 S. Missouri Ave.

1019 South Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1019 South Missouri Avenue, Springfield, MO 65807
Fassknight

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Close to Missouri State University! 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom for $925 - Nice spilt bedroom floor plan with many amenities. High efficiency all electric home with lower utility bills. Trash service included.

$925 Rent
$925 Security Deposit (Minimum)

Schools Districts:
McGregor
Westport
Parkview

Pets are accepted with a $25 pet fee per month for one pet and then an additional $10 per pet per month thereafter that is added to the rent. There is also a refundable security deposit which varies depending on type of pet.

*Tenant is responsible for: Utilities, yard maintenance

*You can view any of our available homes Monday through Friday by coming by our office and checking out a key from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. To check out a key we need a valid driver’s license or government issued photo ID, $20 cash deposit (which of course you will receive back when the key is returned the same day) and then you can view the home at your leisure. The key must be returned the same day it is checked out, no later than 5:00 PM. We are located at 3048 S. Clifton Ave. Suite 100, Springfield, MO.

*If you are finding this rental ad on Craigslist, please note that Paul Dizmang and staff of Dizmang Properties represent the owner of the property and we are a property management company located in Springfield, Missouri. If you are corresponding with an "owner" or someone who claims to be overseas regarding this specific property, you are dealing with a scam and we advise that you proceed with caution. If the list price of the property seems to be too good to be true, chances are it is a scam. Please call us direct at (417) 887-0501 for additional information. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

