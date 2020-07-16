All apartments in Spanish Lake
2048 Jenner Lane
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:30 PM

2048 Jenner Lane

2048 Jenner Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2048 Jenner Lane, Spanish Lake, MO 63138
Spanish Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Dual Living Rooms, Master Suite, and Attached 2 Car Garage! - You wont want to miss out on this stunning 3 bed, 2 bath ranch located in Spanish Lake, MO! Tucked away on a quiet street, this charming home comes complete with a large fully fenced backyard, 2 car attached garage and more! Hate carpet? This home is a dream to clean! All refinished hardwood or tile throughout! Entertain your family and friends with not one.. but TWO living spaces, a fully equipped updated kitchen with pantry and all black appliances! Relax and unwind in your private master suite complete with your own private bath and newly tiled shower! Call us today or submit an application before its gone!

Rental Requirements
* Income MUST be 3X the monthly rent
* Credit Score of 550+
* No Bankruptcies or Evictions in the last 5 years

Please fill out an application to schedule a showing

(RLNE5912866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 Jenner Lane have any available units?
2048 Jenner Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spanish Lake, MO.
What amenities does 2048 Jenner Lane have?
Some of 2048 Jenner Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 Jenner Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2048 Jenner Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 Jenner Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2048 Jenner Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2048 Jenner Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2048 Jenner Lane offers parking.
Does 2048 Jenner Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2048 Jenner Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 Jenner Lane have a pool?
No, 2048 Jenner Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2048 Jenner Lane have accessible units?
No, 2048 Jenner Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 Jenner Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2048 Jenner Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2048 Jenner Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2048 Jenner Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
