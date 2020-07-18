11378 Red River Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

COMING SOON! A beautiful huge single family cul-de-sac ranch style home in a quiet neighborhood. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms with heaps of closet space, 2.5 newly upgraded bathrooms, a wood burning fireplace, large open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and all brand new kitchen appliances, a 462sq ft attached garage and a spacious level fenced in backyard.



$25 pet fee per month per pet.



We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.



No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.