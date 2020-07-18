All apartments in Spanish Lake
Find more places like 11378 Red River Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spanish Lake, MO
/
11378 Red River Dr
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

11378 Red River Dr

11378 Red River Drive · (573) 410-4857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spanish Lake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11378 Red River Drive, Spanish Lake, MO 63138
Spanish Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
COMING SOON! A beautiful huge single family cul-de-sac ranch style home in a quiet neighborhood. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms with heaps of closet space, 2.5 newly upgraded bathrooms, a wood burning fireplace, large open kitchen with gorgeous cabinets and all brand new kitchen appliances, a 462sq ft attached garage and a spacious level fenced in backyard.

$25 pet fee per month per pet.

We are currently not accepting section 8 tenants for this house.

No utility fees are included in the “rent” amount. Utilities include but are not limited to: Sewer (typically MSD & we add $65 to the monthly rent amount for this utility), Electric (typically Ameren UE), Natural gas (if applicable, typically Spire), Water (typically Missouri American Water), and Trash (your choice of provider typically). All utility fees will be the responsibility of the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11378 Red River Dr have any available units?
11378 Red River Dr has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11378 Red River Dr have?
Some of 11378 Red River Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11378 Red River Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11378 Red River Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11378 Red River Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11378 Red River Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11378 Red River Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11378 Red River Dr offers parking.
Does 11378 Red River Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11378 Red River Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11378 Red River Dr have a pool?
No, 11378 Red River Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11378 Red River Dr have accessible units?
No, 11378 Red River Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11378 Red River Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11378 Red River Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11378 Red River Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11378 Red River Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11378 Red River Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oak Park Apartments
11185 Oak Parkway Ln
Spanish Lake, MO 63138

Similar Pages

Spanish Lake 1 BedroomsSpanish Lake 2 Bedrooms
Spanish Lake 3 BedroomsSpanish Lake Apartments with Gyms
Spanish Lake Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOLake St. Louis, MO
Wood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MOBrentwood, MOMaplewood, MOValley Park, MOWeldon Spring, MORock Hill, MOFenton, MOCottleville, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity