1131 Rhea Avenue

A spacious, fully renovated rental home in St. Louis! Your next home includes:



--5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--Wood style floors throughout

--Updated appliances

--Completely finished basement

--Fenced yard

--Pet friendly!



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

