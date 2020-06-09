All apartments in Spanish Lake
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:31 PM

1131 Rhea Avenue

1131 Rhea Avenue · (314) 325-1599
Location

1131 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO 63138
Spanish Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1210373

A spacious, fully renovated rental home in St. Louis! Your next home includes:

--5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Wood style floors throughout
--Updated appliances
--Completely finished basement
--Fenced yard
--Pet friendly!

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Rhea Avenue have any available units?
1131 Rhea Avenue has a unit available for $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1131 Rhea Avenue have?
Some of 1131 Rhea Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Rhea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Rhea Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Rhea Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 Rhea Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1131 Rhea Avenue offer parking?
No, 1131 Rhea Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Rhea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Rhea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Rhea Avenue have a pool?
No, 1131 Rhea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Rhea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1131 Rhea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Rhea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Rhea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Rhea Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Rhea Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
