1131 Rhea Avenue

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1210373
A spacious, fully renovated rental home in St. Louis! Your next home includes:
--5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Wood style floors throughout
--Updated appliances
--Completely finished basement
--Fenced yard
--Pet friendly!
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
