1104 Laredo Avenue

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in St. Louis is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. In addition to the fenced-in backyard, this home features an open floor plan, an eat-in kitchen, and a living room that is perfect for entertaining. This property is a must see! Don't wait! Contact our leasing team TODAY to schedule your viewing and start your application process. Your professional leasing specialist is looking forward to hearing from you and can answer any questions that you might have. Give us a call at (314) 200-0607 or visit our website to apply immediately and view more homes: www.premierpropertymemphis.com



**BEWARE OF SCAMMERS- PREMIER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP WILL NEVER ASK YOU TO SEND MONEY VIA ANY CASH APP OR WIRE TRANSFERS. APPLICATIONS ARE SUBMITTED ON OUR WEBSITE (in the description) ALL PAYMENTS ARE MADE ON THE WEBSITE!**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.