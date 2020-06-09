All apartments in Spanish Lake
1104 Laredo Avenue

1104 Laredo Avenue
Location

1104 Laredo Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO 63138
Spanish Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Say hello to your new home! This beautiful home located in St. Louis is priced to rent and won't last long! This 958 sq. ft. home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. In addition to the fenced-in backyard, this home features an open floor plan, an eat-in kitchen, and a living room that is perfect for entertaining. This property is a must see! Don't wait! Contact our leasing team TODAY to schedule your viewing and start your application process. Your professional leasing specialist is looking forward to hearing from you and can answer any questions that you might have. Give us a call at (314) 200-0607 or visit our website to apply immediately and view more homes: www.premierpropertymemphis.com

**BEWARE OF SCAMMERS- PREMIER PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP WILL NEVER ASK YOU TO SEND MONEY VIA ANY CASH APP OR WIRE TRANSFERS. APPLICATIONS ARE SUBMITTED ON OUR WEBSITE (in the description) ALL PAYMENTS ARE MADE ON THE WEBSITE!**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Laredo Avenue have any available units?
1104 Laredo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spanish Lake, MO.
Is 1104 Laredo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Laredo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Laredo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 Laredo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1104 Laredo Avenue offer parking?
No, 1104 Laredo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1104 Laredo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Laredo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Laredo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1104 Laredo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Laredo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1104 Laredo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Laredo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Laredo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Laredo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Laredo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
