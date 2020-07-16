Apartment List
36 Apartments for rent in Smithville, MO with garages

Smithville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
15124 Kelly Drive
15124 Kelly Drive, Smithville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Available 05/15/20 Kelly Drive - Property Id: 278304 2 bdrm, 2 ba, 2 car garage townhouse, with possible 3rd bedroom or hobby room on lower level. Vaulted ceiling in Great Room and Master bdrm. Master bdrm has bath & walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Smithville

Last updated March 25 at 10:43 AM
1 Unit Available
13455 North Robin Hood Lane
13455 N Robinhood Ln, Platte County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1988 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Farm House located on a 1 acre lot in the Platte County School District - This Country Farm House is located on a 1 acre lot on a working ranch--Therefor NO OUTSIDE PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Smithville
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
30 Units Available
New Mark
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$785
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1023 sqft
Just off Highway 152 with access to 169, I-29 and I-435, these units offer large closets, washer/dryer units, fireplace and balconies, as well as covered parking, a fitness center, garage and tennis courts.
Last updated July 16 at 12:15 AM
12 Units Available
Sherrydale
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
Last updated June 23 at 02:53 PM
$
11 Units Available
Meadowbrook Heights
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,060
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community within a short drive of US-169. Resort-style living with two pools and a splash pad, outdoor and indoor play areas, and a 24-hour spa and fitness center. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Last updated November 14 at 01:31 AM
Contact for Availability
Sherrydale
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$844
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$974
1110 sqft
North Oak Crossing in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
11256 N Madison Avenue
11256 North Madison Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2116 sqft
Another great property by Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing team! This Spacious home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and is over 2000 sqft.

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1601 North East 124th St
1601 NE 124th St, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2239 sqft
Another Great Listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse Leasing Team, Smithville High School.
Results within 10 miles of Smithville
Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
13 Units Available
Coves North
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Last updated July 16 at 12:17 AM
10 Units Available
Linden
The Heights Linden Square
601 NE 70th St, Gladstone, MO
Studio
$777
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1194 sqft
Close to Central Park. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and swimming pool. Units are equipped with the latest appliances and have granite countertops, walk-in closets, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
99 Units Available
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,022
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
39 Units Available
Riss Lake Meadows
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$980
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1184 sqft
Residents can relax in the clubhouse or courtyard of this pet-friendly community. Riss Lake is a short drive up Route 45. Garage parking available and select units have spacious balconies.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
16 Units Available
Breen Hills
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
14 Units Available
Coves North
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,078
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1446 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
39 Units Available
Prairie Point-Wildberry
Riverstone Apartments
8940 N Shannon Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$872
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1305 sqft
Resort-style apartment community with direct trail access to Amity Woods Nature Park. Apartments boast private entrances and oversized patios or balconies. Various on-site amenities, including an aerobics studio, saltwater lagoon and regular social events.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$957
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
20 Units Available
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,109
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
21 Units Available
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$876
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1173 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
The Coves
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$876
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1167 sqft
Come home to The Crossing at Barry Road and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our resort-style community blends the comforts of home with the conveniences you deserve, all within our beautifully manicured grounds.
Last updated July 10 at 03:14 PM
4 Units Available
Barry Harbour
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1545 sqft
Community has pool, spacious dog park, volleyball court and easy access to 169, I-29 and I-35. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy living in one of the area's best school districts.
Last updated July 9 at 03:59 PM
16 Units Available
Gashland
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$900
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1234 sqft
Comfortable units with wall-to-wall closets, private balconies/patios, and energy-efficient appliances. On-site laundry facilities and a children's playground. Just minutes to Loop 375 and the Patriot Freeway.
Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
14 Units Available
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,028
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,367
1028 sqft
Kinsley Forest is a brand-new apartment complex featuring the latest in premium design features and easy access to Highway 169, 129 and the Kansas City airport.
Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
5 Units Available
Coves North
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$860
2 Bedrooms
$985
One- and two-bedroom apartments located 11 minutes from Kansas City International Airport. Homes feature fireplaces, central air conditioning and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, smoke-free community with a clubhouse and picnic area, among other amenities.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,029
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1316 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Smithville, MO

Smithville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

