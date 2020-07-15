/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
52 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Smithville, MO
1011 Northeast 194 Terrace
1011 NE 194th Ter, Smithville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1700 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
412 Maple Avenue
412 Maple Avenue, Smithville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1162 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
13212 Forest Oaks Drive
13212 Forest Oaks Drive, Smithville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2091 sqft
Another great listing from Michael at Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE.
1107 Sunflower St
1107 Sunflower St, Smithville, MO
Another Great Listing From Diana Lawson And Renters Warehouse. Available 8/15. Newer home in Smithville! Walking distance to new elementary school. Open floor plan with gorgeous finishes.
19513 Mulberry Ln - 4B
19513 Mulberry Ln, Smithville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1353 sqft
Welcome to Clay Creek Townhomes perfectly located at the intersection of Highway 169 & Highway W in Smithville, MO.
Results within 1 mile of Smithville
13455 North Robin Hood Lane
13455 N Robinhood Ln, Platte County, MO
4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Farm House located on a 1 acre lot in the Platte County School District - This Country Farm House is located on a 1 acre lot on a working ranch--Therefor NO OUTSIDE PETS.
Results within 5 miles of Smithville
Verified
Sherrydale
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1495 sqft
Spacious units with upgraded flooring and cabinetry, fully equipped kitchens with floating islands and stainless appliances, and private patios/balconies. Easy access to the Kansas City International Airport.
Verified
Sherrydale
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$974
1110 sqft
North Oak Crossing in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.
Meadowbrook Heights
10110 North Wyandotte Street
10110 North Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1968 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
11256 N Madison Avenue
11256 North Madison Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Another great property by Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse leasing team! This Spacious home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage and is over 2000 sqft.
Nashua
11536 North Woodland Avenue
11536 North Woodland Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1996 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1601 North East 124th St
1601 NE 124th St, Kansas City, MO
Another Great Listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse Leasing Team, Smithville High School.
Results within 10 miles of Smithville
Verified
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1498 sqft
Welcome to Watermark at Tiffany Springs! Our gorgeous Kansas City luxury apartments are available in one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1411 sqft
Convenient to Highway 152 and the Shoppes at Shoal Creek. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with amenities such as patios with storage closets. On-site yoga studio, infrared sauna, gourmet kitchen and zero-entry swimming pool.
Verified
Williamsburg
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1160 sqft
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
Verified
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1349 sqft
Within the Park Hill School District, near area restaurants and parks. Well-equipped with a fitness center, laundry centers, and clubhouse WiFi. On a 75-acre area. On-site volleyball court, two pools, and green spaces.
Verified
Breen Hills
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1223 sqft
Spacious units with patio or balcony and fireplace. Air conditioning, bathtub, all appliances, including full-sized washer and dryer. Basketball court, clubhouse, swimming pool, BBQ area and 24-hour gym. Pets welcome.
Verified
Barry Harbour
Falcon Falls
6943 N Bedford Ave, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1545 sqft
Community has pool, spacious dog park, volleyball court and easy access to 169, I-29 and I-35. Relax on your private patio or balcony and enjoy living in one of the area's best school districts.
Verified
Gashland
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1234 sqft
Comfortable units with wall-to-wall closets, private balconies/patios, and energy-efficient appliances. On-site laundry facilities and a children's playground. Just minutes to Loop 375 and the Patriot Freeway.
Verified
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1491 sqft
Expect the luxury of your own patio/balcony, carpeted floors and ample storage space at this 24-maintained community complex. Amenities include media room, playground and internet cafe. Close to Route 152 and Barry-Platte Park.
Verified
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1173 sqft
Unique floor plans with carpet and hardwood flooring. All appliances and in-unit laundry facilities with washer/dryer hook-ups. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, basketball and volleyball courts, BBQ area and business center.
Verified
Coves North
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,577
1446 sqft
Route 152 provides easy access to Zona Rosa shopping and the Shoppes at Barry Plaza. Community amenities include clubhouse, tennis court, media room and 24-hour gym. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
Coves North
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,191
1176 sqft
Friendly community with modern amenities. Walk-in closets and carpets in units. Tanning beds, indoor sauna and sundeck. Located in the Northland Heights neighborhood of Kansas City.
Verified
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1316 sqft
Stylish homes with custom cabinetry and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly. Concierge service available. Enjoy a game room, sauna and pool on site. Near Kansas City International Airport and Springs Aquatic Center.
